Cringe: Pete Buttigieg Revives Jeb Bush’s “Please Clap” Moment

2020 Democrat contender Pete Buttigieg suffered a devastating “please clap” moment on stage Tuesday, on par with the famous campaign stumble that doomed Jeb Bush’s 2016 prospects.

Footage shows “Mayor Pete” failing to energize an Iowa crowd, and humiliatingly begging them to “Come on” before they realize he’s done speaking and they should probably respond with applause.

Many compared the embarrassing faux-pas with former Florida Governor and 2016 Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush’s infamous “please clap” event, which signaled the end of his campaign and prompted President Trump’s “Low Energy” nickname.

A devastating video comparison puts the Buttigieg debacle back to back with the Bush incident – and the similarities are remarkable.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars


Owen Shroyer confronts uninformed yet well organized “Remove Trump” protesters as they arrive in Washington D.C. like a herd of zombies.

Survival Shield X-2 is back! Get the next generation of super high-quality nascent iodine at 40% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

The Cuck Destroyer Goes To Washington

The Cuck Destroyer Goes To Washington

U.S. News
Comments
DOJ Endangers Your Family: Terrorists In US Prisons Guarded By Mannequins

DOJ Endangers Your Family: Terrorists In US Prisons Guarded By Mannequins

U.S. News
Comments

Conor McGregor Attacked by ‘Woke’ Outrage Mob For Calling Trump “Phenomenal”

U.S. News
comments

Tucker Carlson on What Trump Must Do to Win Re-Election

U.S. News
comments

Gov. Ralph Northam Suggests He Saved Virginia from a Volatile Situation

U.S. News
comments

Comments