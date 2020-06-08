Cringe: Top Democrats Take Knee in Congress As Tribute To George Floyd

The Democrat leadership in Congress knelt in tribute to George Floyd just before unveiling “defund the police” legislation in response to Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Garbed in African scarves, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer led two dozen other Democrat lawmakers in Congress’ Emancipation Hall in eight minutes and 46 seconds of silent kneeling to mark the length of time a police officer knelt on top of Floyd’s neck.

The Democrat leadership, joined by the Congressional Black Caucus, then introduced the “Justice and Policing Act,” which seeks to “end police brutality, hold police accountable, improve transparency in policing,” according to a statement.

The far-left’s “Defund The Police” rallying cry gained traction over the weekend, resulting in some Democrat cities to acquiesce to their demands.

For example, the Minneapolis City Council pledged to completely disband its police department on Sunday, calling for the “end of policing as we know it.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also vowed to defund the NYPD following days of violent rioting and looting in the city.

“This is a transformative moment, so the actions today are a beginning,” he said Sunday. “I expect us urgently, incessantly work for change for 18 months until the very last day we’re here. I expect you to see and feel a different reality in the NYPD and in this city as a whole.”

It’s a wonder the Democrats weren’t also carrying hot sauce in their pockets during their cringeworthy pander performance.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Is an armed citizenry the answer to an increasingly militarized police force that doesn’t protect society?

Experience the massive benefits of our Ultimate Krill Oil now at 60% off!