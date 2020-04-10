Crisis Averted: New York Hospitalizations Plunge

It’s over.

From The Hill, “Cuomo says New York’s new net hospitalizations hit low since coronavirus pandemic”:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Thursday said the state saw its lowest number of net new hospitalizations in a 24-hour period since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, at 200. “Luckily, the current trend, if it continues and if we continue the flattening of the curve, we’re looking at about 18,000 people hospitalized right now,” Cuomo said at his daily press briefing. “We’ve increased the capacity of the system dramatically and moved pieces around the state like never before. Our health care system has done a phenomenal job in doing an insurmountable task.” Cuomo added that the change in intensive care unit admissions was also at the lowest in the state since mid-March. Total intubations and three-day averages of intubations were also down, Cuomo said. “All of this data suggests we are flattening the curve so far,” he told the press. “So far our efforts are working, they’re working better than anyone projected they would work, [and] that’s because people are complying with them.”

Hospitalizations way below previous models (see purple line for actual data and dotted projections) pic.twitter.com/KuQvNXc00F — Marcelo P. Lima (@MarceloPLima) April 9, 2020

The virus is clearly not as deadly as the “experts” thought, though the “treatments” in the form of ventilators sure as hell were.

Media Panicked Over Chloroquine But New Data Suggests It's Ventilators That Are Killing People https://t.co/RrBoFyL0iA — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) April 9, 2020

New hospitalizations are going sideways in Louisiana as well:

California:

some good news: with early stay-at-home orders, California has been able to limit its outbreak so far, and projections for Covid-19 hospitalizations have fallen: https://t.co/tTICPwFTBR pic.twitter.com/mJAOuEXs4s — Lindsay Huth (@linds_huth) April 9, 2020

Got curious so I am now tracking California's #covid19 data! Here's where I'm at (I am also tracking suspected hospitalizations/ICUs and fatalities, not shown here). We're seeing a downturn in new cases, and steady (maybe declining) rate of hospitalizations. pic.twitter.com/540ECUnxSw — Jennifer Raub (@jenneraub) April 9, 2020

Same goes for Quebec:

#COVID19 update for #Quebec : 881 new cases (10912 total). This is an 9% increase. Daily positivity % of 21.5 % or 9.6% on a cumulative basis. 4.1k tests. Shouldn't we try to increase tests even more to enlarge criteria? 216 deaths/+23%

679 hospitalizations/+7%#COVID19quebec pic.twitter.com/pufdjwBlJv — SuiviCOVID (@suivicovid) April 9, 2020

Italy:

Continued stability from #Italy New #Covid19 cases – 4204 ⬆️from 3836

New deaths – 610 ⬆️from 542

46K tests ICU use 3605 (6th ⬇️ day in a row)

Hospitalizations 32004 (5th ⬇️ day in a row) pic.twitter.com/mNnwxWlP2u — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) April 9, 2020

New Jersey is expecting their peak to hit in three days:

New Jersey Expects Peak Coronavirus Cases in Two to Three Days https://t.co/QIhiDWKVgG via @business @eliseondeadline — Stacie Sherman (@sserve) April 9, 2020

Boris Johnson is now out of intensive care.

Breaking News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain has left the ICU where he was treated for coronavirus. His office said he was in “good spirits.” https://t.co/VGbFU78dmH pic.twitter.com/3plBRVk4TU — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 9, 2020

Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2020

Senator Rand Paul (who had a portion of his lung removed after being attacked by his leftist neighbor) recovered days ago:

I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this! pic.twitter.com/9SeypT7rL6 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 7, 2020

I took the virus seriously from the start (while the media and authorities were blowing it off and warning the real threat was “xenophobia”) but it’s clear the doomsday predictions are not materializing.

These two tweets from New York City council health committee chairman Mark D. Levine were one day apart:

Every single measure of this pandemic is an undercount. Every. Single. One. Confirmed cases? Skewed by lack of testing. Hospitalizations? Skewed by huge # of sick people we are sending home because there's no room in ERs. Deaths? Massive undercount because of dying at home. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) April 8, 2020

The trend on hospitalizations in NY is now unmistakable. The # of new patients is decreasing. New Yorkers' hard work at social distancing is paying off. Still a long way to go. We need to keep fighting for more equipment, supplies & staff. But we're making progress. #KeepItUp pic.twitter.com/KenOXeUiEA — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) April 9, 2020

If virus deaths are not going up exponentially every six or so days then it’s not a “happening” and it’s certainly not a repeat of anything like the 1918 Spanish Flu.

It’s looking like total deaths will be below a normal flu season and Ron Paul’s predictions were right whereas Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx’s predictions of 2 million deaths were wrong.

