Pharmacists have been told to check whether young children really need EpiPens, which are routinely doled out by the NHS and used by millions of allergy sufferers.

Amid a ‘critical’ global shortage, NHS England has told chemists to ask parents how many adrenaline pens they have at home before deciding how many to give out.

Only children with no pens should get the standard prescription of two auto-adrenaline injectors, even if the ones they have are expired, the guidance states.

Read more