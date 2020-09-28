After 26-year-old Larynzo Johnson shot two police officers during protests in Louisville, Kentucky, Johnson should have to stare down a murder charge.

Instead, Johnson faces two counts of first-degree assault of a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, according to records from the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections.

How did we get here?

The creeping corrosion of critical race theory, or attacks on human beings for simply being white are stacking up.

All in the name of critical race theory.

