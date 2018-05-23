Critics Can't Argue Against Hungary's Nationalist Success

Image Credits: Jorge Franganillo, Flickr.

Doctor Rozalia Gorbe is not a fan of Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban but she understands why voters have turned in large numbers to his right-wing, anti-immigrant Fidesz party even in the multicultural district of Budapest where she works.

Gorbe, a general practitioner, has more than 1,000 patients in Budapest’s 8th District, whose popular mayor, Mate Kocsis, will now head the Fidesz parliamentary group after winning a seat in the national assembly in Hungary’s April 8 election.

“People like the mayor because he improved the area. And they vote for Fidesz because it defends them against migrants,” Gorbe said, alluding to popular fears of large-scale immigration that Orban successfully exploited in his election campaign.

