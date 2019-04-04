Critics Slam Sanctuary City Policy Following N.J. Murder

Jersey City’s sanctuary city policy is facing scrutiny this week following the revelation that the alleged Lincoln Park killer is an undocumented immigrant who has been deported twice.

The policy, enacted via executive order by Mayor Steve Fulop in February 2017 and endorsed unanimously by the City Council, was intended to illustrate that Jersey City is a welcoming city to immigrants, its supporters say. But critics slam it as evidence that Democrats like Fulop aren’t thinking straight on immigration.

Joshua Sotomayor Einstein, a Hoboken man and committee member with the New Jersey Republican Party, said Democrats act like any action taken to curb immigration or deport criminals is immoral, when in fact such actions merely reflect equal application of the law.

