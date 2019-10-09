‘Crooked Hillary Should Try it Again!’: Trump Begs Hillary to Run Against Him

President Trump responded to the swirling speculation around Hillary Clinton’s potential 2020 run by revisiting one of the most brutal moments of their 2016 debates.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. celebrated the third anniversary of the second 2016 debate, where his father issued a scathing comeback to Clinton’s criticism of his temperament.

Crooked Hillary should try it again! https://t.co/UjfIpZp1FA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

“You know it is just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country,” Clinton said.

Trump promptly replied, “Because you’d be in jail,” to massive applause.

Retweeting Don Jr.’s flashback, Trump urged, “Crooked Hillary should try it again!” egging on the failed Democrat to attempt another run against him.

Trump’s provocations come as Hillary’s been busy making various media appearances, fueling speculation she will indeed attempt another presidential run.

During an interview with PBS Newshour Tuesday, she claimed “Obviously I can beat him again,” maintaining the delusion she won the 2016 election due to the popular vote numbers.

“Maybe there does need to be a rematch,” she said.

Yesterday, the two foes sparred in another Twitter match when Trump joked she should “steal” the nomination (as she previously did in 2016 from Bernie Sanders) from Elizabeth Warren, under the condition she answer for her missing emails.

I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren,” Trump tweeted, adding, “Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!”

Clinton replied dryly: “Don’t tempt me. Do your job.”

Don’t tempt me. Do your job. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2019

Trump does not seem to be taking the threat of a Hillary challenge too seriously.



Hillary Clinton wants you to know that she can still endanger national security like nobody’s business. It’s what she does.

