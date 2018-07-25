Crooked Hillary To Appear on Anti-Trump CBS Drama

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will appear on the premiere episode of the CBS show “Madame Secretary” to advise the Secretary of State character on “delicate situations.”

“In the episode, Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord, played by Téa Leoni, turns to the former secretaries of state to ask their advice on how to respond to a delicate situation,” CBS said Tuesday.

Leoni tweeted a picture of herself alongside Clinton, former UN Ambassador Colin Powell, and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright on Tuesday to promote the upcoming episode which debuts October 7.

I was incredibly honored to have @HillaryClinton, @Madeleine Albright, and Colin Powell on the set of #MadamSecretary. pic.twitter.com/bIYbCDAgP0 — Téa Leoni (@TeaLeoni) July 24, 2018

Clinton also shared the news on social media.

“It was wonderful to spend some time with the team from @MadamSecretary on set in Brooklyn with a few former colleagues,” she tweeted. “Mark your calendars for October 7th!”

It was wonderful to spend some time with the team from @MadamSecretary on set in Brooklyn with a few former colleagues. Mark your calendars for October 7th! https://t.co/8GdHBx4T7Q — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 24, 2018

“Madame Secretary,” now in its fifth season, is a political drama that’s been largely critical of President Trump, with one episode depicting a Trump-like president being impeached under the 25th Amendment, similar to what Dems have considered against the president in the past.

“Anything that’s even remotely in the national discussion becomes something we like to explore,” executive producer Barbara Hall said in January.

“We felt like this would be a fun thing to game out. Let’s create a scenario where it would be valid, and show viewers how it works.”

In other words, it’s a “scenario” that needs to be hammered into the subconscious of American viewers so they acceptDemocrats next effort to impeach Trump — again.

