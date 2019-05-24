CrossFit Dumps Facebook, Slams Abuse of Power

Fitness company CrossFit has left Facebook after it deleted a popular group “without warning or explanation” in a move that could indicate mounting backlash against the social media giant over privacy concerns, not to mention censorship concerns as well.

Facebook’s deletion and reinstatement of a meal plan group with 1.65 million users demonstrated to CrossFit Inc. that Facebook was abusing its “significant share of the marketplace of public thought,” according to a Thursday statement.

“CrossFit, Inc., as a voluntary user of and contributor to this marketplace, can and must remove itself from this particular manifestation of the public square when it becomes clear that such responsibilities are betrayed or reneged upon to the detriment of our community,” said CrossFit.

“To this end, all activity on CrossFit, Inc.’s Facebook and Instagram accounts was suspended as of May 22, 2019, as CrossFit investigates the circumstances pertaining to Facebook’s deletion of the Banting7DayMealPlan and other well-known public complaints about the social-media company that may adversely impact the security and privacy of our global CrossFit community.

CrossFit’s landmark statement slammed Facebook’s “de facto authority over the public square” while adding Facebook’s actions should concern anyone “engaged in activities contrary to prevailing opinion.”

“[The CrossFit community] stands steadfastly and often alone against an unholy alliance of academia, government, and multinational food, beverage, and pharmaceutical companies.”

Moreover, Crossfit outlined Facebook’s known exploitations of people’s private information made possible by its collaborations with “federal authorities and security organizations.”

“Facebook censors and removes user accounts based on unknown criteria and at the request of third parties including government and foreign government agencies,” said CrossFit. “Facebook collects, aggregates, and sells user information as a matter of business.”

“Its business model allows governments and businesses alike to use its algorithmically conjured advertising categories as sophisticated data-mining and surveillance tools.”



Infowars reporter Millie Weaver recounts when she brought her newborn daughter to the hospital over a slight fever and the hospital tired to force her daughter to under go a spinal tap procedure.