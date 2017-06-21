Crowd Bursts Into 'Trump' Chant When Handel Thanks POTUS in Victory Speech

Republican Karen Handel on Tuesday night defeated Democratic rival Jon Ossoff to claim the House seat vacated by new Health and Human Services secretary Tom Price.

Handel, a former Georgia secretary of state, defeated Ossoff 52 percent to 48 percent in the most expensive House race in U.S. history.

In her victory speech, Handel offered “a special thanks to the president of United States of America,” which spurred the crowd to chant President Trump’s name.