Crowd Chants "Liar, Liar" As Bill de Blasio Makes 2020 Announcement

Appearing on Good Morning America with his wife Chirlane McCray on Thursday morning, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio was repeatedly called a “liar” by a large group of protesters gathered outside the ABC studio.
Chants of “LIAR LIAR” from outside studio overshadow @BilldeBlasio’s 2020 announcement on @GMA
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 16, 2019
Conservative commentator Candace Owens reported Black Lives Matter was set to protest the television appearance, adding, “How bad of a mayor must you be to have united the NYPD and Black Lives Matter against your candidacy? Your city hates you, Bill.”
I am hearing that Black Lives Matter is planning to protest Bill De Blasio’s (@NYCMayor’s) appearance on @GMA this morning.
How bad of a mayor must you be to have united the NYPD and Black Lives Matter against your candidacy?
Your city hates you, Bill.
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 16, 2019
Watch the full Good Morning America interview below: