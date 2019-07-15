Crowd of UFO fans seeking to ‘raid Area 51’ hits 1 MILLION despite US Air Force warning

Image Credits: Interdimensional Guardians | Flickr.

If even a small fraction of those UFO lovers show up to try and break ‘them aliens’ free from the secret desert facility, the ‘Area 51 raid’ joke risks spilling into one of the largest civil disobedience events ever in the US.

“We can move faster than their bullets,” the creators of the intentionally farcical event claim. But with over a million alien fans now registered as ‘going’ – and nearly the same number in reserve, just ‘interested’ in the raid – the US Air Force could find itself facing off against an unprecedented number of unarmed individuals.

“We would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area,” an Air Force spokeswoman previously said, expressing hope that UFO enthusiasts understand that an attempted breach of a military installation is no laughing matter.

Despite the very real threat that the authorities would have no choice but to use force in case of a real mass invasion, the special meme forces – either desperate to get to the bottom of US government secrets or just bored – are keeping the #Area51memes hashtag alive.


Related Articles

The Number Of Global Earthquakes Is 3 Times Above Normal – 6.1, 6.6, 7.3 + Dozens More Hit The Ring Of Fire Over The Last 48 Hours

The Number Of Global Earthquakes Is 3 Times Above Normal – 6.1, 6.6, 7.3 + Dozens More Hit The Ring Of Fire Over The Last 48 Hours

Science & Tech
Comments
US regulator approves $5bn fine for Facebook - report

US regulator approves $5bn fine for Facebook – report

Science & Tech
Comments

FTC Votes to Approve $5 Billion Settlement with Facebook in Privacy Probe

Science & Tech
comments

Ploonets: Exiled moons may explain astronomical mysteries

Science & Tech
comments

Up To 25 Inches Of Rain! – New Orleans Is About To Be Absolutely Devastated By A Storm Of Biblical Proportions

Science & Tech
comments

Comments