Crowdfunding Site Bans Investigations of Child Sex Slavery

The crowd-funding site YouCaring shut down former Navy Seal Craig Sawyer’s donation page following his appearance on the Alex Jones Show on Friday to talk about his national non-profit organization which aims to expose child trafficking across the nation and save children from torture.

A YouCaring representative told Infowars the page was terminated for violating the site’s “terms of service,” though they would not identify the specific issue.

Here’s the original interview which prompted the censorship: