Crowdstrike Co-Founder Claims Russians Hacked Burisma To Compromise Bidens

The co-founder of the IT firm claiming the Russians hacked into energy firm Burisma Holdings to find dirt on the Bidens also co-founded Crowdstrike Securities, the company who first claimed with no proof that DNC emails were hacked by the Russian government in 2016.

Area 1 Security made the claim that the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence arm, hacked into Ukrainian energy company Burisma in order to find compromising material on Joe and Hunter Biden as the Democrat impeachment push started to ramp up in November.

“The hacking attempts against Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company on whose board Hunter Biden served, began in early November, as talk of the Bidens, Ukraine and impeachment was dominating the news in the United States,” the New York Times reported Monday.

“It is not yet clear what the hackers found, or precisely what they were searching for. But the experts say the timing and scale of the attacks suggest that the Russians could be searching for potentially embarrassing material on the Bidens.”

“The Russian attacks on Burisma appear to be running parallel to an effort by Russian spies in Ukraine to dig up information in the analog world that could embarrass the Bidens.”

Notably, the co-founder of Area 1 Security is Blake Darche, the same person who helped found Crowdstrike, the IT firm that claimed the Russians “hacked” Hillary Clintons emails in 2016, resulting in the 3-year bogus “Russian collusion” narrative against President Trump.

In fact, we now know that instead of investigating Crowdstrike’s dubious claims, James Comey’s FBI simply took them at their word.

To this day, no evidence has been presented proving DNC emails were “hacked” by a foreign government.

On the contrary, a group of former U.S. intelligence officials known as Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity released a thorough forensic report revealing that the DNC emails were uploaded to a storage device and leaked internally.

“They found that the purported ‘hack’ of the DNC by Guccifer 2.0 was not a hack, by Russia or anyone else. Rather it originated with a copy (onto an external storage device – a thumb drive, for example) by an insider. The data was leaked after being doctored with a cut-and-paste job to implicate Russia,” the memo directed at President Trump states.

“The forensics reflect what seems to have been a desperate effort to ‘blame the Russians’ for publishing highly embarrassing DNC emails three days before the Democratic convention last July. Since the content of the DNC emails reeked of pro-Clinton bias, her campaign saw an overriding need to divert attention from content to provenance – as in, who ‘hacked’ those DNC emails? The campaign was enthusiastically supported by a compliant ‘mainstream’ media; they are still on a roll.”

Similarly, it appears the left is preparing its deflective damage control of Biden-related corruption in Ukraine – as Joe Biden has already publicly admitted to during a Council on Foreign Relations summit in 2018 – by diverting public attention to “Russian hacking” once again.

