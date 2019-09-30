Crowdstrike: The DNC Hoax

They are owned by Google. They have the “only” evidence that the Russians hacked the DNC’s emails before the 2016 election. When the FBI tapped Crowdstrike to provide their evidence, Crowdstrike refused.

Roger Stone recently requested evidence from the company to aid him in the indictment he faces for allegedly lying to Congress. But as the Gateway Pundit reports, “Hillary Clinton’s attorney representing the DNC filed a response to Roger Stone’s request claiming Crowdstrike is under attorney-client privilege and therefore does not have to provide Crowdstrike’s ‘evidence’ that Russia hacked the DNC – the same ‘evidence’ the FBI relied on to determine that Russia hacked the DNC that was the basis for the Mueller Special Counsel.”

Crowdstrike sits at the heart of the Russian Collusion narrative hoax, just waiting to be investigated as yet another decoy criminal act by the Democratic Witch Hunt. But what separates Crowdstrike from the Steele Dossier is that, as Ron Paul reported:

“…two months before the June report was issued, former President Barack Obama appointed Steven Chabinsky, ‘general counsel and Chief Risk officer’ for CrowdStrike, to a presidential ‘Commission for Enhancing Cybersecurity,’ further demonstrating CrowdStrike’s intermingling with powerful Democratic Party factions. Neither the FBI nor CrowdStrike responded to requests for comment on the nature of the services provided. As of yet, the only entity known to receive primary access to the DNC servers is CrowdStrike. At a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in January, Comey testified that the FBI had been denied access to the servers by the DNC after repeated requests. And unnamed FBI officials told reporters, “The FBI repeatedly stressed to DNC officials the necessity of obtaining direct access to servers and data, only to be rebuffed until well after the initial compromise had been mitigated.”

If the Republicans ever get their act together and stand up to the Socialist Democratic infiltration of our political system. Crowdstrike would be the first place to start.

Legal Expert Robert Barnes breaks down the details of the Trump transcripts exposing the deeds of a corrupt Deep State operation.

