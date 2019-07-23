Cruise Lines Cancel Stops in Puerto Rico Ahead of Mass Protests

Several cruise lines have canceled port stops in San Juan ahead of planned protests Monday in Puerto Rico, aimed at forcing the governor to resign.

“Due to the planned protests scheduled for today in San Juan, Puerto Rico, we have cancelled Celebrity Equinox’s call (a charter cruise) to San Juan,” Royal Caribbean spokesman Owen Torres told USA TODAY in a statement. “Equinox will now sail to St. Thomas, her next scheduled port of call. Concern for the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew members is our top priority.”

This follows a previous Royal Caribbean port stop cancellation as a result of protests last week, and reportedly canceled a second stop as well, according to NBC News and Travel Weekly.

