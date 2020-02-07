Breaking: Coronavirus a Race-Specific Bioweapon That's Breaking Containment Worldwide - Watch Live

Tune in as we cover breaking developments in the Coronavirus outbreak and how mainstream pundits are now sounding the alarm:

David Knight Show: Cruise Ship With Possible Coronavirus Carriers Lands In New Jersey

Spread the link to this banned broadcast to fight back against internet censorship.
On this Friday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll provide updates on the coronavirus, China’s handling of the outbreak, possible carriers of the virus landing in New Jersey and much more.

Four Chinese nationals were sent to a New Jersey hospital for a coronavirus screening on Friday after becoming ill during a Royal Caribbean cruise.


