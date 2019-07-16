Cruz: Google 'Uses Monopoly Powers To Silence Voices They Don’t Like'

Tech giant Google uses their monopoly power to control information and silence conservative voices, according to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Cruz warned that Google could be the most “powerful company on the face of the planet,” ahead of a planned Senate subcommittee hearing to address social media censorship.

“[Google has] a monopoly on information — on what you know and what I know,” Cruz told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday. “The problem is they use these monopoly powers to silence voices they don’t like.”

The Texas senator acknowledged that regulating the tech company would be “complicated,” but said something must be done because they’re violating users’ free speech rights for political purposes.

“The social media sites are censoring, they’re shadowbanning — if they don’t like what you’re saying, they just hide what you’re saying,” Cruz explained.

“That is essentially a fraud on the consumer, and they’re deceiving the consumer because they’ve got a political agenda.”

The Senate Judiciary Constitution Subcommittee will hear testimony from Google execs, and witness testimony from Prager University co-founder Dennis Prager for a Tuesday hearing called “Google and Censorship Through Search Engines.”

