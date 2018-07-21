Cruz: 'I'm Glad' James Gunn Fired Over 'Horrible' Tweets

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Saturday called for director James Gunn to be prosecuted over his old tweets containing offensive jokes about pedophilia and rape.

Gunn was fired from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ by Disney Studios after far-right activists unearthed the old comments.

Cruz, who formerly served as solicitor general of Texas, called the tweets “just horrible.”

“Wow. These James Gunn tweets are just horrible,” Cruz tweeted. “Child rape is no laughing matter. As Texas [Solicitor General], I handled far too many child sexual assaults. Truly evil. I’m glad Disney fired him, but if these tweets are true, he needs to be prosecuted.”

