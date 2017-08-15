Cruz: Left Using Charlottesville to Label GOP as ‘Crazy, Racist Nutbags’

Image Credits: Alex Wong / Getty.

Share1
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 1

The Democrats and the mainstream media are seizing the issues surrounding the violence in Charlottesville to depict Republicans and conservatives as “crazy, racist nutbags,” says Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

“The media and the Democrats, to the surprise of no one, [are] demagoguing this issue and using it for political advantage,” Cruz said in a radio interview Tuesday on the Mark Davis Show.

“In the media’s telling, they want to tar and feather any Republican, any conservative, and paint us as these crazy, racist nutbags.”

Go to Newswars.com for the FULL STORY

Share1
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 1

Related Articles

BUCHANAN: If We Erase Our History, Who Are We?

BUCHANAN: If We Erase Our History, Who Are We?

U.S. News
Comments
Mother of Charlottesville victim thanks Trump for words of 'comfort'

Mother of Charlottesville victim thanks Trump for words of ‘comfort’

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Anchor Rolls Her Eyes After Trump Calls Acosta ‘Fake News’

U.S. News
Comments

Report: Murdoch & WH Dems Urging POTUS to Dump Bannon, Give Trump Voters Middle Finger

U.S. News
Comments

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder: Hate Speech ‘Is Not Protected Under the First Amendment’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments