Cruz: Left Using Charlottesville to Label GOP as ‘Crazy, Racist Nutbags’

The Democrats and the mainstream media are seizing the issues surrounding the violence in Charlottesville to depict Republicans and conservatives as “crazy, racist nutbags,” says Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

“The media and the Democrats, to the surprise of no one, [are] demagoguing this issue and using it for political advantage,” Cruz said in a radio interview Tuesday on the Mark Davis Show.

“In the media’s telling, they want to tar and feather any Republican, any conservative, and paint us as these crazy, racist nutbags.”

