Cruz: Twitter Silencing ‘Genuine Political Speech by Americans While Facilitating Terroristic Threats by Iran’

Friday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called for a criminal investigation into Twitter over allegations that the tech giant was violating sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran.

Cruz’s pronouncement comes as President Donald Trump is in a fight with Twitter. During an interview later in the day with Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Cruz accused Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey of silencing “genuine political speech by Americans while facilitating terroristic threats by Iran.”

