Cry Baby CNNers Whine About Being Bullied By 'Cruel' Trump Supporters

A Panel on Don Lemon’s CNN broadcast Wednesday night whines about Trump supporters having ‘gone mainstream,’ saying that the hardcore who attend rallies are ‘cruel’.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The protagonist during the segment was Adam Serwer of The Atlantic, who previously wrote a race baiting piece that “cruelty” is the glue that holds together Trump and his supporters.

“Trump’s only true skill is the con; his only fundamental belief is that the United States is the birthright of straight, white, Christian men, and his only real, authentic pleasure is in cruelty.” Serwer charged.

“It is that cruelty, and the delight it brings them, that binds the most ardent supporters to him, in shared scorn for those they hate and fear: immigrants, black voters, feminists, and treasonous white men who empathize with any of those who would steal their birthright.” the piece concluded.

Serwer repeated the charges, after Lemon announced “you’re not referring to every Trump supporter.”

“I want to just clarify that I’m talking about the people who go to these rallies and they cheer as the president holds up a victim of sexual assault and jeers and mocks her.” Serwer noted.

“I’m talking to a very specific subset of Trump voters,” Serwer continued.

“I think that anybody who has ever been the new kid at a school knows how this works. Everybody gangs up on you. They’re mean to you and they become closer friends and you’re the person on the outside.” the reporter delicate flower added.

Boo hoo.

“And it’s basically that dynamic only it’s in national politics. And it’s something that’s embedded in human nature, but until now we haven’t had a politician who revels in exploiting that part of human nature. And I think it’s taking the country to a dark place.” Serwer complained.

Awwwww, poor baby.

Talking air head Amanda Carpenter said that Serwer “hit the nail on the head,”adding that Trump supporters who revel in “liberal tears” are engaging in a cruelty that “has gone mainstream.”

The other panelist Bakari Sellers claimed that if “white evangelical men” (?) don’t register their disdain for such behavior, it will continue unabated.

Waaaaaaaaaaaa.