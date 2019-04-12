"Crying Girl" Propaganda Picture Named World Press Photo of The Year

A widely publicized image of a two-year-old Honduran girl crying while her mother was in Border Patrol custody has won the 2019 World Press Photo of the Year award.

The photo, used by CNN and Time Magazine to push the left’s open border agenda, was proven to be totally misleading as the girl was never separated from her mother.

Facebook even used the image to promote a fundraiser called, “Reunite an immigrant parent with their child,” that raised nearly $20 million for migrants.

Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson wrote, “Despite the fact that the mother and daughter were never separated, the image has become a poster child for bashing the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” border policy and highlighting the heartlessness of separating children from their parents.”

