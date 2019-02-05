Crypto Funds Manager Dies With Passwords to Clients' $190m

Canada’s leading cryptocurrency exchange company has said it cannot repay $190m to clients because its founder died with their passwords.

QuadrigaCX’s founder Gerald Cotten, 30, died “due to complications with Crohn’s disease” while travelling in India to open an orphanage in December, his wife Jennifer Robertson said.

Mr Cotten held “sole responsibility for handling the funds and coins” and no other members of the team could access the stored funds, she said in a sworn affidavit as she filed for credit protection on 31 January.

