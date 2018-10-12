Cryptocurrencies Drop $18 Billion in Three Days

Image Credits: BTC Keychain, Flickr.

This was a tough week for cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin finally began to stabilize Friday, but not before the total cryptocurrency market lost $18 billion of its already waning value in the course of a few days.

The world’s largest and most widely owned digital asset began its slide Wednesday evening and fell below $6,200 for the first time in a month, according to data from CoinDesk. Bitcoin was mostly stable in the $6,200 range as of Friday afternoon but had kicked this week off well above $6,500, ending the week about 5 percent lower.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

US Oil Benchmark Struggles to Hold Gains as Global Stocks Stabilize

US Oil Benchmark Struggles to Hold Gains as Global Stocks Stabilize

Economy
Comments
Saudi Arabia Tensions Hit Multimillion-Dollar WWE Pay-Per-View Deal

Saudi Arabia Tensions Hit Multimillion-Dollar WWE Pay-Per-View Deal

Economy
Comments

Canada Imposes Steel Tariffs in Response to Trump’s

Economy
Comments

Trump Is Right: The Federal Reserve Is Crazy And Here Are 101 Reasons Why It Should Be Shut Down

Economy
Comments

$15 Minimum Wage Movement Sets Sights on McDonald’s

Economy
Comments

Comments