Cuban Journalist Jailed for Christian Persecution Coverage: ‘They’re Going to Have to Kill Me’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the release of Cuban journalist Roberto de Jesús Quiñones Haces from a year in prison on Sunday, calling Havana “disgraceful” for punishing the writer for covering religious persecution on the island.

Police imprisoned Quiñones on September 11, 2019, for attending the trial of Pastor Ramón Rigal and wife Ayda Espósito, charged with homeschooling their children to prevent the state from indoctrinating them with Marxism. Homeschooling in any way is illegal in Cuba and both Rigal and Espósito spent two years and a year and a half, respectively, in prison for the crime of “acts against the normal development of a minor.”

Police arrested Quiñones, who writes for the independent outlet Cubanet, at the Guantánamo court where the trial took place for his presence at the trial in an attempt to write about the lack of due process and violation of the rights of the parents to teach their children the family faith of Protestant Christianity.

