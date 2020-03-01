Cubans Rally For Trump & Against Communism at Miami Rally

Image Credits: @NelsonReinhard/Twitter.

Videos out of Miami, Florida, show Cuban Americans holding a massive protest in support of President Trump and against communism on Saturday.

Footage shows dozens of cars waving Trump and Cuba flags as excited Cuban Americans cheering for the president.

This comes after Democrat socialist candidate Bernie Sanders reiterated his praise for the Fidel Castro regime in comments made during CBS’ “60 Minutes” last week.

“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad. You know?” Sanders said. “When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?”

The “literacy program” he’s referring to was really a communist propaganda indoctrination effort by Castro’s government, and Cuba’s schools currently have trouble keeping the lights on.

How America (and the CIA) used to love Fidel, how Bernie likely attended his event in Central Park at age of 18 and became a lifelong fanatic, and why do they have the best collection of cars from the 1950s? Nationalizing infrastructure, confiscating private property were the first things Fidel did — not education & healthcare (neither made progress compared to rest of Latin America) — but even Castro ran from the labels “communist” and “socialist”, unlike Bernie.

