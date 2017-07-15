Cuck Canadian PM Tells US: Dump 'America First'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told US governors to drop the “America First” motto made popular by President Trump.

Trudeau also pushed for a “thinner border” between the US and Canada during an unusual speech at the National Governors’ Association speech in Rhode Island on Friday, the first for a Canadian prime minister.

During the speech, he pressured governors to embrace some of the policies of NAFTA, the 1994 trade agreement President Trump famously called a “disaster” which has cost jobs in the US, Mexico and Canada.

If America moves away from NAFTA, Trudeau claimed “it can quickly become a cycle of tit-for-tat, a race to the bottom, where all sides lose.”

Interesting how a foreign leader is trying to undermine a US president by talking directly to governors.

Trudeau’s rhetoric sounds strikingly similar to former Mexican President Vicente Fox, who advocated the merging of the US, Canada and Mexico into one economic – and even political – entity called the North American Union.

“I proposed a ‘NAFTA Plus’ plan to President Bush and Canada’s Prime Minister Jean Chrétien to move us toward a single continental economic union, modeled on the European example,” he wrote in his autobiography Revolution of Hope. “…At summits I took every opportunity to advocate clearly for free-market policies; showing what sound economics could do to fund social justice; arguing for globalism, NAFTA and the Free Trade Area of the Americas.”

This plan, of course, would erode the independence of the United States and allow global bodies to transfer governmental decisions away from local leaders.

It would also hurt jobs, just as NAFTA has done.

“There are no jobs [in Mexico] and NAFTA forced the price of corn so low that it’s not economically possible to plant a crop anymore,” Rufino Domínguez, the former coordinator of the Binational Front of Indigenous Organizations, revealed. “We come to the U.S. to work because we can’t get a price for our product at home. There’s no alternative.”

In particular, NAFTA allowed the US to maintain corn subsidies which shut down Mexican farms, fueling mass unemployment in Mexico and thus illegal immigration to America.

“The big wave in illegal immigration from Mexico began in the 1980s, but it picked up strongly after NAFTA – that wasn’t unexpected,” NPR’s Tim Robbins reported.

When reporting on Trudeau’s speech, the BBC claimed the PM was a “fierce advocate of free trade,” but that’s fake news; unlike NAFTA, free trade is not thousands of pages of regulatory BS.

NAFTA is managed trade controlled by globalists advocating a North American Union.

On a side note, Trudeau is a frequent target for ridicule on 4chan, where his strange resemblance to the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro is routinely pointed out.

