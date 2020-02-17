Cultural Decline: Pregnant 13-Year-Old Now Social Media ‘Influencer’

The age of clout-chasing on social media has culminated in unthinkable “influencers”–In this case, a thirteen-year-old girl who is expecting a child with a ten-year-old boy.

The very young mother-to-be, whose boyfriend is still in the equivalent of the fourth grade, has indicated that her social media following has exploded and that she is now seeking sponsors as her story became viral.

Daria has now amassed 79.1K Instagram followers and 10.3K TikTokfollowers since becoming a celebrity over her youthful indiscretion.

Daria Sudnishnikova, who has since turned 14 after finding social media fame, is from the Siberian town Zheleznogorsk and originally identified as Daria “Dasha” Rubchinskaya before changing her name with her new-found clout.

According to The Mirror, since being catapulted to fame, Daria has begun using the ‘Pregnant at 13’ for her video clips and photos to further her campaign to be noticed by sponsors and big brands.

Sadly for Daria, her mother Elena is reportedly suffering from terminal cancer but has signaled her intentions to help her daughter through her pregnancy and other endeavors.

Speaking about her daughter’s pregnancy, she said: “Initially, we thought she had food poisoning, but slowly we started to realise that whatever was happening had nothing to do with her belly. We then bought a pregnancy test and it showed up positive.”

Elena added that she never suggested abortion as an option to her young pregnant daughter. She also wishes to stay around as long as possible, in spite of her illness, to take care of both her daughter and future grandchild.

Commenters on the article expressed their disbelief at the situation.

One chimed in, saying: “Because that’s what every parent wants for their child – to be influenced by a pregnant 13 year old whose 10 year old “boyfriend” may not even be the father!!! Disgusting. The child needs taking into care and looked after properly.”

Another said: “Disgusting. What’s she doing encouraging kids to have kids. Should be in care with no social media and looked after properly.”

Others have gone to extraordinary lengths to chase clout.

Last year, a woman faced potentially twenty years behind bars for tampering with food by filming herself lick ice cream in a tub before placing it back on the refrigerator shelf.

Another woman filmed herself licking the top of an airplane toilet bowl on a commercial flight.

