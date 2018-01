CNN host Chris Cuomo fumbled all over himself Monday night to prove that he was not racist after he forgot the name of White House aide Raj Shah.

On Monday morning, Cuomo forgot Shah’s last name, and flippantly referred to him as “Raj Whatever-His-Name-Is” during a discussion on whether or not Trump’s “shithole countries” comment was racist.

Cuomo later apologized on Twitter, and brought up the error again on his evening show “Cuomo Primetime,” insisting that he is not racist.

Read more