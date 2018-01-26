Cuomo Sues Trump: Tax Cuts Hurting Illegals!

Not long after Gov. Andrew Cuomo promised free college tuition to DREAMers, New York launched a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its nationwide tax cuts because they hurt the state’s “fiscal health.”

“New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are launching a coalition to sue the federal government to reverse the unjust tax laws,” Cuomo tweeted. “We will not stand idly by as the federal government attacks the fiscal health of our states.”

Cuomo wants to kill your tax cuts to give free rides to non-citizens. #tcot #Trump pic.twitter.com/O57Bj6ynlC — Kit Daniels (@KitDaniels1776) January 26, 2018

In other words, our states want to keep raping our citizens to provide candy for illegals, but your tax cuts make us look bad in comparison.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have the top three highest combined sales and personal income tax rates, according to Turbotax, and the states have led the top three since 2005, so it’s hilarious how President Trump has forced them into the untenable position of defending high taxes.

But the states are motivated to do so despite the bad optics because the money is going to illegals who Democratic leaders hope will replace working-class voters.

You know, the voter who dumped the party due to its “Globalism First” platform and its preference for bringing in H-1B workers for jobs once open to American citizens.

Just look at Cuomo’s proposed NY budget: it includes money for the “DREAM Act,” which will “open the doors of higher education to thousands of undocumented students.”

“The DREAM Act will give undocumented students access to the new Excelsior Scholarship, the Tuition Assistance Program, as well as other state‐administered scholarships. An investment in young immigrants’ futures is an investment in New York’s future.”

And Democrats wonder how Trump was able to pierce the blue wall.

