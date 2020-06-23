Cuomo: We Had High Number of Nursing Home Deaths Because Feds Didn’t Tell Us Virus Was Coming from Europe

On Monday’s “MSNBC Live,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said that New York had more nursing home deaths than any other state “Because we had more people die. Because the federal government missed the boat and never told us that this virus was coming from Europe and not from China.”

Host Stephanie Ruhle asked, “House Republicans are looking into New York’s March 25 order that directed nursing homes to take in infected patients. This thing is not going away, sir. 6,300 people died in New York nursing homes. That is the most in this country. The more time has passed, the more your office has been able to look into this. Do you take responsibility for that order and the role it may have played in those deaths?”

Cuomo responded, “Yeah, the Republicans, Stephanie, are playing politics. They don’t want to talk about how they are now handling this COVID virus –.”

