Curiosity rover spots 'shiny' object on Mars

Last month marked a new pinnacle for space exploration, as the InSight lander became NASA’s first probe to reach Mars and land successfully since the Curiosity rover did in 2012.

But the Curiosity is not going quietly into the night, letting its new brother steal all the attention — the seven-year-old rover has detected a “shiny” object which may indeed be a meteorite.

In a mission update posted on Nov. 28, NASA noted Curiosity is drilling at the Highfield site and will give a further look at four samples, including one known as “Little Colonsay” because of its startling looks.

