Current, Ex-Trump Supporters: Stop Illegal Immigration & Build The Wall Or Lose 2020

A group of conservatives who voted for President Trump in 2016 warns the president has lost their support and will lose the 2020 presidential election if he fails to fulfill his promises to build the wall, stop illegal immigration and end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

The president has only capitulated to Democrats and paid lip service to his base on immigration policy, William Gheen, founder of the grassroots Americans for Legal Immigration PAC group, told InfoWars at a rally protesting Trump in front of the White House.

On Monday, Trump threatened to impose a 5% tax on all Mexican exports.

Yet, he announced Friday that his team had reached an agreement with Mexico to “greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States.”

In turn, the president withdrew his threat to place levies on Mexican goods.

The president’s decision to rescind his tariffs threat is another example that Trump is unwilling to implement significant immigration policy, Gheen argued.

“He’s certainly speaking all the time, and he’s certainly tweeting all the time. But he threatens to close the border and doesn’t, threatens tariffs on Mexico and doesn’t, threatens to end birthright citizenship but doesn’t,” he said. “Whenever Donald Trump is talking about anything, there is somewhere over a 90 percent likelihood that he’s not going to do it or he’s going to end up doing the opposite. Like the boy that cried wolf every day for three years, I don’t buy anything Donald Trump says as he’s throwing red meat out there.”