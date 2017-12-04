CVS Health to acquire Aetna for $69 billion in year's largest acquisition

U.S. drugstore chain operator CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) said on Sunday it had agreed to acquire U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc (AET.N) for $69 billion, seeking to tackle soaring healthcare spending through lower-cost medical services in pharmacies.

This year’s largest corporate acquisition will combine one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and pharmacy operators with one of its oldest health insurers, whose national business ranges from employer healthcare to government plans.

The deal comes after Aetna’s $37 billion plan to acquire smaller U.S. health insurance peer Humana Inc (HUM.N) was blocked in January by a U.S. federal judge over antitrust concerns. A proposed combination of peers Anthem Inc (ANTM.N) and Cigna Corp (CI.N) was also shot down.

Aetna shareholders stand to receive $207 per share in the deal with CVS, the companies said. The consideration comprises $145 per share in cash and 0.8378 CVS shares for each Aetna share. Reuters first reported the terms of the deal earlier on Sunday.

Read more