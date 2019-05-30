Cyber Defense Summit Touts Hillary Clinton as Keynote Speaker

In an ironic twist of fate, ex-presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will serve as a keynote speaker at the Cyber Defense Summit 2019, according to reports.

The D.C. event, meant to prepare executives and security practitioners on the threats facing the industry, drew public attention after cybersecurity company FireEye celebrated the selection of HRC for the speaker role.

We are pleased to announce that Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will be a featured keynote at our #FireEyeSummit in October! Secretary Clinton will engage in an intimate Q&A keynote discussion with Kevin Mandia. >> Learn more at https://t.co/HPdYNonbx0 pic.twitter.com/l96yOkADLf — FireEye (@FireEye) May 30, 2019



Already, critics are calling out the irony of the decision, given Clinton’s recent history with ’cybersecurity’ that includes her using a private email account for official government business and her notorious display of ignorance in the field by referencing an actual cloth when asked about a server being ‘wiped’ clean.

“What, like with a cloth or something?” Said Clinton. “I don’t know how it works digitally at all.”