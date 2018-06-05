Cyberattack Disrupts Crypto Exchange

One of the world’s largest digital currency exchanges shut down briefly Tuesday morning due to a cyberattack.

Bitfinex was targeted in what’s known as a DDoS, or a distributed denial-of-service attack, which overwhelms a system with multiple virus-infected servers.

Bitfinex is currently under extreme load. We are investigating the issue and will keep you all up to date as we learn more. — Bitfinex (@bitfinex) June 5, 2018

“The previous outage was caused by issues with one of our infrastructure providers,” the company said on its website. “While the platform was recovering, the attack caused extreme load on the servers.”

