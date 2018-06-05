Cyberattack Disrupts Crypto Exchange

Image Credits: tstokes / Pixabay.

One of the world’s largest digital currency exchanges shut down briefly Tuesday morning due to a cyberattack.

Bitfinex was targeted in what’s known as a DDoS, or a distributed denial-of-service attack, which overwhelms a system with multiple virus-infected servers.

“The previous outage was caused by issues with one of our infrastructure providers,” the company said on its website. “While the platform was recovering, the attack caused extreme load on the servers.”

