Cybersecurity Experts: Stop Sending Troops Into Combat With Personal Tablets, Smartphones

Image Credits: Marine Corps photo by Cpl. F. Cordoba, DoD.

Special operators and other troops must stop taking their unsecured personal tablets and smartphones into combat after an internal Navy investigation found that mapping applications can be hacked by hostile actors, cybersecurity experts warn.

U.S. special operators and other troops have been using advanced war-fighting mapping applications for the last several years to reduce the time it takes to call in airstrikes and for better situational awareness and communication between ground forces and overhead aircraft.

However, a non-public Navy Inspector General investigation earlier this year found that two of these widely used mapping applications produced by the U.S. Navy have serious vulnerabilities, the Washington Free Beacon first reported earlier this week.

