Czech Government Slams EU Migration Policy Over Security Fears

Those in charge of the Czech Republic remain incredibly wary of the EU’s migration policy and continue to believe it carries big security risks.

That’s according to Aleš Chmelař, their Secretary of State for EU Affairs, who made clear to Euractiv that: “Our response is based on the same arguments we have been using since the beginning – that the relocation scheme has many technical flaws, which cannot be solved without putting forward other initiatives.”

Brussels has been furious at resistance from the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland to its insistence to take in migrant quotas, with legal action and even the suspension of voting rights now on the table if they don’t comply.

