Czech Government Slams EU Migration Policy Over Security Fears

Image Credits: Gémes Sándor / Wiki.

Those in charge of the Czech Republic remain incredibly wary of the EU’s migration policy and continue to believe it carries big security risks.

That’s according to Aleš Chmelař, their Secretary of State for EU Affairs, who made clear to Euractiv that: “Our response is based on the same arguments we have been using since the beginning – that the relocation scheme has many technical flaws, which cannot be solved without putting forward other initiatives.”

Brussels has been furious at resistance from the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland to its insistence to take in migrant quotas, with legal action and even the suspension of voting rights now on the table if they don’t comply.

Read more


Related Articles

California Imam Prays for Allah to 'Annihilate' Jews in Public Sermon

California Imam Prays for Allah to ‘Annihilate’ Jews in Public Sermon

World News
Comments
"Time Is Running Out" - China Is Planning For A Crisis Along North Korean Border

“Time Is Running Out” – China Is Planning For A Crisis Along North Korean Border

World News
Comments

Battle Lines Are Being Drawn In Venezuela As The Socialist Nation Inches Toward Civil War

World News
Comments

Video: Uber Driver Refuses Service Over Criticism of Islam

World News
Comments

China Warns India Not to ‘push its luck’ Amid Border Stand-off in Himalayas

World News
Comments

Comments