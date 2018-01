Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, had a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, on Monday in Bulgaria.

Babis called the EU’s migrant redistribution plans “absolutely unacceptable”.

He said he mainly discussed migrant policies with Borisov and both EU members agreed to find a compromise on it. “I am very glad that we share an identical view [on the issue],” Babis said.

