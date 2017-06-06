Czech Scientists See Growing Risk Of Asteroid Hitting Earth

The risk is growing that Earth will be hit by an asteroid from a meteor stream known as the Taurids, Czech astronomers said on Tuesday.

The astronomers, from the Czech Academy of Sciences, drew their conclusion after analysing 144 bolides — large meteors that explode in the atmosphere — from the Taurids and detecting a new branch with at least two asteroids measuring 200-300 metres (220-330 yards) in diameter.

“Most probably, the branch also includes many undetected asteroids which are dozens of metres in diameter or larger,” the Czech academy said in a press release.

“Hence, the danger of a crash with an asteroid grows markedly once every few years that the Earth encounters this stream of inter-planetary material.”

