Czech's 'Trump': Nationalist Billionaire Babis Wins Election In Landslide

Image Credits: Getty.

Populist billionaire candidate Andrej Babis and his party have won the Czech Republic’s general election.

Mr Babis, 63, is the country’s second-richest man and campaigned on an anti-establishment and Eurosceptic platform.

Results from more than 98% of polling stations gave his centrist movement ANO (Yes) almost 30% of the vote – nearly three times its closest rival.

The centre-right Civic Democrats and the far-right SPD came second and third with a little over 10% each.

Turnout was a little over 60%.

