Czechs Writing Own Second Amendment to Combat Islamic Terror

The Czech Republic is on track to re-enact constitutional gun rights in response to recent terror attacks and the migrant crisis in Europe.

The Czech lower chamber approved a bill on Wednesday to strengthen gun ownership not long after the Eastern European country strengthened its border security to repel an influx of Muslim migrants.

Both actions are in defiance of the EU which is pressuring member-states to take in more migrants and tighten their gun control laws.

The bill recognizes the rights of citizens to use their privately-owned firearms to defend the security of the country, and the Czech Republic is already one of the most gun friendly countries in Europe.

“This constitutional bill is in reaction to the recent increase of security threats, especially the danger of violent acts such as isolated terrorist attacks… active attackers or other violent hybrid threats,” the bill stated.

The bill now heads to the Czech upper chamber where, once approved, it will go to President Milos Zeman for his signature.

Zeman is expected to sign; the bill was his brainchild, as Infowars reported in August.

“Earlier I spoke often about limiting the ability to have large quantities of weapons. But after the terrorist attacks, I have changed the idea,” he said at the time.

The EU’s European Commission spent the past several months drafting stricter gun rules opposed by the Czech Republic, Luxembourg and Poland.

Zeman also spearheaded the sealing of the Czech border to combat illegal immigration alongside nearby Hungary, which has reportedly electrified its double-sided fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border despite demands from the EU to stand down.

This open defiance of the EU by Eastern European nations reveals the crumbling influence the unelected bureaucracy has on member-nations.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels

Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776

MORE Videos: Resistance News