D.C. Metro Train Derails With 60 Passengers On Board

Image Credits: Pixabay.

A Metro train carrying 60 passengers derailed Monday morning between the Red Line’s Farragut North and Metro Center stations in Washington, D.C. No injuries or fire were reported, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Emergency crews worked with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) to free the passengers from the train. Everyone on that derailed train has now been evacuated.

WMATA officials tweeted: “Shuttle buses are running in place of trains, both directions, btwn Dupont Circle & Judiciary Square.”


