D.C. Protesters Invade Restaurant to Demand Recognition of BLM

Image Credits: Screenshot.

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters shouted a political script at diners after entering a restaurant in Washington, DC, on Thursday evening.

Over a dozen left-wing activists entered Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar, a restaurant serving Peruvian cuisine with limited capacity due to coronavirus-related decrees restricting commerce.

A male led the charge, shouting a prepared script in segments that he read off a mobile phone. His fellow protesters repeated his remarks in a mantra-esque manner.

Read more


The more things change the more they stay the same. Another hate crime proves to be a hoax. Have any of these people read The Boy Who Cried Wolf?

Our 4th of July Super Sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Gun Violence Is Up 358% In NYC Amid Calls To Defund Police

Gun Violence Is Up 358% In NYC Amid Calls To Defund Police

U.S. News
Comments
Students Are Demanding A Professor Be Fired For OPPOSING Slavery

Students Are Demanding A Professor Be Fired For OPPOSING Slavery

U.S. News
Comments

Trump: Joe Biden “Can’t Put Two Sentences Together”

U.S. News
comments

‘Chicago worse than Afghanistan’: Trump blasts high crime rate in ‘Democrat-run’ cities, says it’s like living in HELL

U.S. News
comments

Oregon County Drops Minority Exemption for Face Masks After Backlash

U.S. News
comments

Comments