D.C. Protesters Invade Restaurant to Demand Recognition of BLM

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters shouted a political script at diners after entering a restaurant in Washington, DC, on Thursday evening.

Over a dozen left-wing activists entered Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar, a restaurant serving Peruvian cuisine with limited capacity due to coronavirus-related decrees restricting commerce.

A male led the charge, shouting a prepared script in segments that he read off a mobile phone. His fellow protesters repeated his remarks in a mantra-esque manner.

Read more



The more things change the more they stay the same. Another hate crime proves to be a hoax. Have any of these people read The Boy Who Cried Wolf?

Our 4th of July Super Sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!