Get this: Artificial intelligence (A.I.) is altering the way we look at video.

Now, A.I. deep learning can be trained to digitally replace faces, rebuilding frame by frame over the original all with off-the-shelf hardware.

The first free software “FakeApp” can create ‘A.I. fakes’ for political warfare and lawfare with the touch of a button by anyone who downloads the software.

How long do you think it will take for a fake Trump sex tape with Stormy Daniels to appear?