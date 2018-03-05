Trump’s scheduled DACA renewal deadline is March 5th, 2018, however, Democrats have successfully postponed the deadline with a California judge’s ruling.

The Trump administration is now forced to appeal the halt put on his deadline for the expiration of DACA which won’t be heard until June.

It’s likely that Trump’s appeal will be granted, however, the Democrats might be able to drag the hearing out in order to postpone the inevitable destruction of DACA.

Trump and Republicans have extended a hand to come together on a DREAM Act which would also need to include border security, but the unreasonable Democrats refuse to give an inch.