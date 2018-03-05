Trump’s scheduled DACA renewal deadline is March 5th, 2018, however, Democrats have successfully postponed the deadline with a California judge’s ruling.

The Trump administration is now forced to appeal the halt put on his deadline for the expiration of DACA which won’t be heard until June.

It’s likely that Trump’s appeal will be granted, however, the Democrats might be able to drag the hearing out in order to postpone the inevitable destruction of DACA.

Trump and Republicans have extended a hand to come together on a DREAM Act which would also need to include border security, but the unreasonable Democrats refuse to give an inch.


Related Articles

Illegal immigrant from Mexico pleads guilty to using fake identity to steal $361,000 in government benefits

Illegal immigrant from Mexico pleads guilty to using fake identity to steal $361,000 in government benefits

U.S. News
Comments
MSNBC's Scarborough Warns That Trump Is Serious About Being President For Life

MSNBC’s Scarborough Warns That Trump Is Serious About Being President For Life

U.S. News
Comments

Jimmy Kimmel Opens Oscars By Trashing Trump, Pushing Equal Pay, Penis Jokes, and Gun Control

U.S. News
Comments

SPLC’s Cohen, Rep Lewis Suggest More Martyrs Needed For Their ‘Movement’

U.S. News
Comments

Liberals Eat Their Own: Bill Maher Rips Fake News From HuffPo & Salon

U.S. News
Comments

Comments