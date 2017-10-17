Skip to content
DACA Dreamer Murders 18 Year Old Girl
This is exactly why so many Americans are passionate about border security
Millie Weaver & Jake Lloyd | War Room -
October 17, 2017
Comments
It is abundantly clear that Democrats would rather Americans die than secure our borders.
