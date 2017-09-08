Lionel joins David Knight to break down the breakdown of the rule of law.

 


Related Articles

Hungary: EU Forcing Countries to Take Migrants is ‘Political Rape’

Hungary: EU Forcing Countries to Take Migrants is ‘Political Rape’

Globalism
Comments
The MSM's Monopoly Is Over And They Can't Stand It

The MSM’s Monopoly Is Over And They Can’t Stand It

Globalism
Comments

Rahm Emanuel declares Chicago ‘Trump-free zone’ after DACA decision

Globalism
Comments

Top EU court denies eastern states refusal to host migrants

Globalism
Comments

White Christians now a minority of US population

Globalism
Comments

Comments